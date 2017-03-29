Local

March 29, 2017 8:00 AM

Boat, camper catch fire in Sarasota

By Hannah Morse

Sarasota

A turtle, guinea pig and their humans safely made it out of a fire that damaged a house, camper and boat in Sarasota early Wednesday.

According to Sarasota County Emergency Services media relations officer Ashley Lusby, firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Nogales Drive around 5:30 a.m. and were on the scene six minutes later. The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported, as the homeowners were able to escape. Firefighters rescued a turtle and guinea pig from the home, according to Lusby. The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.

