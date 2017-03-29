Boat, camper catch fire in Sarasota

A turtle, guinea pig and their humans safely made it out of a fire that damaged a house, camper and boat in Sarasota early Wednesday.
According to Sarasota County Emergency Services media relations officer Ashley Lusby, firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Nogales Drive around 5:30 a.m. and were on the scene six minutes later. The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m.
No injuries were reported, as the homeowners were able to escape. Firefighters rescued a turtle and guinea pig from the home, according to Lusby. The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause.
Fire is out off of Nogales Drive. State Fire Marshal responding to investigate cause of fire. pic.twitter.com/RxNoGC64SP— SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) March 29, 2017
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments