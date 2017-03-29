Boat, camper catch fire in Sarasota

4:01 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino Pause

4:15 Faces of the LECOM Park: Jack Conarchy

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk