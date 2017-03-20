Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident in Sarasota

A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after he was was struck by a vehicle Monday on a Siesta Key bridge.
Florida Highway Patrol says the hit-and-run crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. at Stickney Point Road and Midnight Pass.
The 32-year-old cyclist was riding his bicycle east over the Stickney Point bridge on the sidewalk and with the flow of traffic, according to FHP.
The vehicle was also traveling east on the bridge in the right-hand lane. But the vehicle’s right tires left the road for undetermined reasons, and the right side of the vehicle went onto the sidewalk, entering the path of the cyclist, according to FHP.
The cyclist was knocked down, and the vehicle continued along the bridge without stopping.
The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The make, model and driver of the vehicle are unknown, but it was described to FHP as a dark-colored pickup. There were no witnesses at the scene, according to FHP.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call please contact Trooper Peter Delcos at (941) 492-5850.
