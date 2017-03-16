14-month-old in critical condition after father found him in pool

A 14-month-old child is in critical condition after his father found him in a pool Thursday evening.
The child was with his 32-year-old father at a home in the 1200 block of Nightshade Plaza in Lakewood Ranch when the incident occurred around 5:48 p.m.
The boy’s father told deputies he was eating and the sliding door was “slightly cracked open.” When the father finished his food, he noticed the door was open wider and went outside.
He found his son in the pool and unresponsive, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy was pulled from the pool and lifesaving efforts began until E.M.S. crews arrived. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Comments