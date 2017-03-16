Six escape unharmed from fire at Palmetto restaurant as Eighth Avenue West remains closed

Six employees were able to escape unharmed from a fire Thursday afternoon that ravaged a Palmetto restaurant and forced the closure of Eighth Avenue West in both directions.
As of 5:52 p.m., the blaze at the Restaurante La Rancherita, which once housed a KFC, was reported to be under control with six fire engines from North River Fire District still on scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Paramedics also were summoned, but no injuries have been reported. One person was initially unaccounted for but later located.
A battalion chief and fire inspector also reported to the scene, but a cause is not yet known.
A sheriff’s office detective had to stop and assist by shutting the road, also known as Business U.S. 41, in both directions. Palmetto Police Department officers also responded to the scene, and traffic was blocked from 10th Street West to 17th Street West.
North River Fire District Fire Marshall Andrell Miller said the building “burned quite intensely,” and the fire district’s response to the call was larger than normal.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene, Miller said.
At 5:04, a caller to 911 reported the fire at the restaurant, according to a captain at the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
