No survivors in plane crash in Duette; wildfire ignited by impact

0:49 Mote internships create newfound love for octopus Pause

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator

2:36 Business community, former commissioners speak in favor of Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

1:55 Manatee County Rotary Clubs look to make playgrounds more accessible

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

0:44 Lakewood Ranch's dream basketball season ends in Lakeland