Antiques market draws hundreds to raise money for children’s charities

Some were looking for a piece of antique jewelry as a gift for a loved one. Others were just looking for unique items to add to their own collections.
Hundreds came out Saturday to the Service Club of Manatee County’s 52nd annual Charity Antiques, Vintage and Collectibles Market in the Bradenton Area Convention Center, shopping and helping to raise money for local nonprofit organizations that help children in Manatee County.
Barbara Charboneau, better known as Buffy, is among the well-known dealers featured in this weekend’s market.
“I have a lot of people that buy, they buy more from me,” Buffy said. “One gal bought five of the Victorian bangles.”
And her Buffy’s Victorian gold-filled bangles were quite the crowd-pleaser, drawing shoppers of all ages.
“I get men buying gifts for their wives,” she said. “I also get moms buying them for their daughters or daughter-in-laws for holidays.”
The bracelets she sells are true Victorian jewelry, she said. The pieces date from after the Civil War until 1915 and sell for anywhere from $175 to $600. They last generations and can be cleaned easily with some Windex.
“We had a good day, very good day today,” Buffy said.
A crowd between 800 to 900 was estimated to have attended Saturday’s market, said event organizer Krista Bloomberg. Shoppers of all ages came through.
For those who didn’t make it out on Saturday or want a second go-around, the market will run through Sunday.
Many of those attending were returning customers who faithfully come back year after year for their favorite dealers. But there were also many first-time shoppers.
But for the Service Club, made up of 40 female volunteers, it’s all about raising money to make a difference in the lives of children in Manatee County.
“We’re just 40 women trying to make a difference,” Bloomberg said.
All the proceeds from the market as well as the accompanying silent auction helped the Service Club of Manatee County donate $124,500 to 29 local children’s nonprofit charities last year, according to Bloomberg. The charities apply for grants and have to prove that 100 percent of funds received will go to children and not administrative costs.
“We have a strict vetting process,” Bloomberg said.
Karol Atkinson was all smiles after having a great day of sales. A collector of black cats herself, she sold many feline-themed figurines.
Her collection of china figurines were popular, she said. The assortment of figurines included Japan, Occupied Japan and Germany varities.
“I got into them because I found some interesting cat ones,” Atkinson said.
Others have various reasons for collecting them, like childhood memories.
“These were the things you saw at the five and dime shops,” Atkinson said. “Children bought them for their mothers.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
IF YOU GO
What: 52nd annual Charity Antiques, Vintage and Collectibles Market
When: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto
Admission: $7 valid for re-entry
For information: 941-779-3470
Comments