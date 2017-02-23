Visually impaired Manatee County residents can now see the bus schedules

Manatee County Area Transit bus schedules are now available for the visually impaired.
The newly formatted bus schedules are available on MCAT’s website, ridemcat.org.
“The schedules are formatted for compatibility with the computer screen readers used by the visually impaired for readability of written text,” a news release states. “The new web pages make it easier for the visually impaired to retrieve bus schedule information and plan their trips.”
To create the new online schedules, MCAT staff worked with Lighthouse of Manasota, which is a community resource for the visually impaired.
“Reliable transportation is an obstacle for many of our clients,” Lisa Howard, Lighthouse of Manasota executive director, said in the release. “Making bus schedules accessible to the visually impaired community makes a big difference in everyday life, and we were happy to work with MCAT to help make this happen.”
The accessible format of the schedule is an example of the county’s commitment to people with disabilities, according to William Steele, the county’s transit division manager.
“Combine this advancement in accessibility with the addition of approximately 400 passenger boarding pads, accessibility improvements at bus stops and new passenger amenities, and the fixed route bus system is very well-positioned to serve the community at large, including those with disabilities,” Steele said in the release.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
