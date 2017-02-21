Child suffering from serious injuries after being attacked by family dog

A 7-year-old child was flown to a St. Petersburg hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by the family’s dog.
The attack occurred in a home in the 1900 block of 14th Street West in Palmetto, according to Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler.
EMS crews were called to 14th Street West after a 911 call at approximately 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) for Manatee County.
The child was transported as a trauma alert to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, but Tyler said the boy is stable and was taken to All Children’s Hospital where he is recovering with family.
Tyler called the boy’s injuries “pretty serious,” but added that he thinks the boy is “going to make it.”
Tyler is less sure of the dog’s fate. According to police and ECC’s records, the dog belonged to the boy’s family.
Animal Control responded to the scene and took charge of the dog, following Palmetto Police Department Protocol, according to Tyler. It is unclear how long the dog will be in Animal Control’s custody.
Police are not investigating the incident as a case of criminal neglect, Tyler said. The boy’s mother, he said, was “pretty upset,” and was home when the attack occurred.
Police are not sure what prompted the dog’s attack.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments