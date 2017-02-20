Palmetto’s iconic antique market welcomes ‘chic world’

Have you heard of shabby, farmhouse, industrial and military chic?
What about side-a-roadia chic?
It seems interior design has entered a whole new world — the chic world — where just about anything the human imagination can conceive can be turned into something for the home.
Even large military grade binoculars, used on the decks of ships or in the battlefield by United States, British, German, Russian and Japanese military, are becoming part of some homes.
The Service Club of Manatee, which raises money each year for children, is determined not to be left out of all the excitement.
At the Service Club’s 52nd Annual Charity Antiques, Vintage and Collectible Market, which is set to run Friday through Sunday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto, some of the 53 vendors will represent the new and creative world of products that involve “repurposing” and “reloving.”
Anything chic is something that was something else in a former life and whose appearance, even a bit old and worn, is part of the appeal in its new surroundings, said Kristi Bloomberg, market chairwoman for Service Club of Manatee.
“The younger generation likes anything vintage, repurposed decor, like an old lamp that they can redo,” Bloomberg said. “We decided one way we could introduce the younger generation to our wonderful show is to bring in some vendors who sell all kinds of repurposed items.”
Discovering that the younger crowd thinks of “markets” as a place to buy things and shows as places to be entertained, the Service Club also changed the name of its event this year from a show to a market.
But Bloomberg promises there will still be loads of good, old-fashioned non-repurposed, still full-of-original-love antiques this year.
“And, a crowd favorite, Ken Robertson of Baron’s Crystal Restoration, will be back this year to repair damaged crystal,” Bloomberg added.
Fancy Flea makes its debut
“I don’t make the furniture, I relove it,” Lori Powell, a vendor from Lakeland, said Monday of her shabby chic-themed booth called Fancy Flea, which will be making its Manatee County debut at the antique market.
“I will be bringing repurposed French Provincial furniture to Manatee along with farmhouse finds, shabby chic home accessories and several pieces I found by the side of the road, which I call side-a-roadia,” Powell said.
“It’s a disease,” Powell added of her craft, with a hearty laugh.
World War II binoculars
Norman Berkelhammer and Alejandra Mouton of House of Whitley, located in Dania Beach, will be bringing six pair of World War II binoculars to the market, representing Russian, Japanese, British and German militaries.
“We are currently sold out of American military binoculars,” said Arron Rimpley, owner of House of Whitley.
House of Whitley purchases binoculars in rough shape from sellers all over the world, the most valuable of which are large, and brings them back to top condition, Rimpley said.
The optics coming to Palmetto will range in price from $8,000 to $30,000, Rimpley said.
“It takes us six to eight months to restore one pair of optics,” Rimpley said when asked about the lofty prices. “There are no parts for these. It’s a very intense process.”
Rimpley employs a retired naval optician who works on the optics.
“They are beautifully restored and extremely powerful,” Rimpley said.
Buyers are captivated by the interesting industrial designs in the binoculars as well as the powerful function. Buyers report they can see details on the moon.
“At a party, people go straight to binoculars,” Rimpley said. “I tell buyers, ‘Your guests will race by your art and go look through the binoculars.’ We have sold them all over the world. People in the desert look at the stars. People who live on mountains or by the sea love them. Modern optics are made from plastic. These are all steel and brass. These are meant for heavy duty use. They have an historical perspective. They are lovely.”
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
If you go
- What: 52nd Annual Charity Antiques, Vintage and Collectibles Market
- When: Opening night soiree is 5:30-9 p.m. Friday and market is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto
- Admission: Saturday and Sunday is $7 valid for re-entry; Opening night soiree and auction are $50, includes dinner catered by Pier 22. Friday’s ticket will get you in Saturday and Sunday as well.
- Information: 941-779-3470
