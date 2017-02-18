Pittsburgh Pirates fans celebrate spring training downtown

Spring training fever was in the air Saturday.
Hundreds of Pittsburgh Pirates fans lined up to get autographs from some of their favorite players during the eighth annual Pirates Pep Rally rally in downtown Bradenton.
Fourteen-year-old Ethan Herbs said he hit a home run in his quest for autographs.
“I’m a big baseball fan,” Ethan said. “My mom’s from Pittsburgh, so we come every year.”
He gathered signatures on a miniature baseball bat of Josh Bell, Gift Ngoepe and his favorite player, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.
“I’ve got Gerrit Cole’s (autograph) from when he was with the Marauders,” Ethan said. Bell and Ngoepe also played for Bradenton’s minor-league affiliate of the Pirates before moving up the ladder.
Like many fans, Ethan said he enjoyed the event because it provides an opportunity to get up close to players without having to fight crowds at a game.
In addition to getting cozy with Pirates players, there were plenty of activities for fans, including a photo booth and games, many with a chance to win souvenirs and merchandise.
Jeff Podobnik, senior director of Florida and Dominican operations for the Pittsburgh Pirates, said the pep rally turned out to be a great event despite overcast skies and rain earlier in the afternoon.
“This is always our kickoff for spring training,” Podobnik said. “The Pittsburgh Pirates are down and excited to be here.”
And the organization is pleased with its partnership with the city of Bradenton, he said.
“We’re so excited to kick off spring training next Saturday,” he added.
Visitors didn’t have to be baseball fans to enjoy the event. Many swayed to the performance by ’60s cover band Yesterdayze.
Phyllis Trude, 68, was all smiles as she walked away with her signed baseball.
“It’s wonderful,” Trude said as she looked at the new ball now covered in signatures.
Trude, originally from Nanty Glo, Pa., said she’s been a Pirates fan she was a young girl. She intends to buy another ball when she visits Pirate City, she said.
“We bought a condo in Bradenton because the Pirates are here,” Trude said.
She and her husband, Russ, are now season tickets holders for the first time this year, she said.
“It’s a fantastic event,” he said. She added, “They even fed us, and the autographs are great.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
