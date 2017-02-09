One Billion Rising flash mob coming to Manatee markets

A dozen women dressed in colorful workout outfits learned the moves to a Zumba-like dance this week, and all say they got goosebumps listening to the song’s powerful lyrics.
The dance they were learning is “Break the Chain,” part of the One Billion Rising flash mob events going on worldwide during February to bring awareness to violence against women. Bonniee Gray, a local volunteer for One Billion Rising and owner of the “That’s Dancing! Dance Education for Adults,” taught the moves free to the dancers Wednesday.
People can join three area performances of the “flash mob,” even if they haven’t learned the moves: 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Farmer’s Market in Sarasota, 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Main Farmer’s Market in Bradenton, and 11 a.m. Sunday at the Coquina Beach Farmer’s Market in Coquina Beach, Gray said.
The One Billion Rising movement does not ask for financial contributions or donations, Gray added.
“The fact that it is global is important to me,” Gray said. “The fact that we are doing the same dance that others are doing around the world means we are making a statement in numbers. And Florida is huge with trafficking and a lot of problems that people think are happening in other countries, but are happening right here in Bradenton.”
The lyrics include: “I raise my arms to the sky/ On my knees I pray/ I’m not afraid anymore/ I will walk through that door/
“I can see a world where we all live safe and free from all oppression/ no more rape or incest, or abuse/ women are not a possession... It’s time to break the chain.”
“We come together as a community, and when we are out in the street dancing, it just gives you the chills,” said dancer Vickie Inglise.
“The song brings the cause out and it makes it more meaningful,” said Ellenton’s Cyndi Cunningham, who was learning the dance with friend Allison Mann.
All of the women at Gray’s class plan to perform in a “Break the Chain” flash mob Saturday or Sunday.
Violence against people
“I feel it is very important to bring awareness to this cause,” said dancer Geri Messer of Sarasota. “ It’s a worldwide issue, certainly in the United States and globally. I don’t think people realize there are 1 billion women and girls who have been affected by violence and rape in their lives.”
“And the abuse,” added dancer Margie Krogel of Bradenton. “There is so much abuse, both men and women, and it’s very powerful feeling that maybe we can do something to help.”
Some people erroneously think violence against women has been resolved, said Bradenton’s Barbara Winsten. “They think it’s done and over with and it’s not.”
As a nurse, Dorothy Neufeld has seen many examples of abuse and said its impacts can be devastating, which led her to learn the dance.
Abuse can be mental as well as physical, which equally are devastating, said dancer Lynn Giles.
“Those who are involved in it are prone to be quiet about it,” Giles said. “People need to be able to take a voice and make a voice and be heard.”
‘Powerful’ emotions last year
Messer participated in a “Break the Chain” flash mob at local farmer’s markets last year, the debut in the Manatee-Sarasota area.
“It was very powerful to feel committed to something that so many others are also committed to,” Messer said. “Not only did you do it with a hundred other women here, but you did it with thousands of other women in the world.”
“The more you know the dance the more confident you are,” said Jeanne Wacker of Bradenton. “I didn’t know it as well last year.”
“It was a blast,” Manatee’s Kris Kesling said of rehearsal. “I knew the routine a little from last year but I had forgotten it.”
“Just a lot of energy and fun,” said Dawn Tack, a tourist from Detroit who heard about the flash mob while buying peppers at the Farmer’s Market in Bradenton.
