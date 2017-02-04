Thousands enjoy festivities in Palmetto during Bradenton Area River Regatta

2:17 Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta ends with fireworks Pause

0:37 Successful Bradenton Area River Regatta

0:37 Budweiser Clydesdales draw crowds on Green Bridge during Bradenton Area River Regatta

0:43 Lee Daniel breaks down win at Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:04 Bradenton Area River Regatta begins

3:03 Sights and sounds from the Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

0:59 These 'mathletes' know that MathCounts