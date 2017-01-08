Bradenton pedestrian, 57, dies after being struck by car on First Street

A 57-year-old Bradenton woman trying to walk east across First Street in Bradenton at 6:42 p.m. Saturday died after she was struck by a vehicle.
Attempting to cross the southbound lanes of First Street, Maria Escobar had entered the continuous left turn lane south of 34th Avenue Drive East, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Escobar, who was in an area that is not a crosswalk, was struck by a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by a 29-year-old Bradenton woman, according to the release.
The driver was traveling south on First Street, merging into the center continuous left turn lane, south of 34th Avenue Drive East, when the accident occurred, the release states.
Escobar was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries, the release states. The driver of the Avenger and her two passengers, a four-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman, were not hurt. No charges were filed.
