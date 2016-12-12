Snow falling up north and upcoming holiday means one thing for local inn: no open rooms.

Warm weather is settling in after last week’s chill, but the weather may be ushering in more than just sunshine.
What Julie Hess, property manager at the Anna Marie Island Dream Inn, may not have expected is a full house. The 24-room inn along Gulf Drive North, is fully booked until after the new year, Hess said.
“I just booked my last room for now up until after January 1 about an hour ago,” Hess said around 4:30 p.m. Monday. “I don’t have a room available.”
Hess, who just started as the inn’s property manager in August after several years of foster parenting and being a stay-at-home mom, said she attributed the rise in reservations to the upcoming Christmas holiday. But now she’s thinking it could be related to the freezing temperatures in the northern parts of the country. She previously worked in property management in Seattle, but noted that was “some years ago.”
Typically, Hess said, she sees clients stay over weekend, booking a lot of Thursday or Friday to Sunday stays, but as of Monday, she doesn’t even have a free room during the week.
“We’re doing really good right now,” Hess said. “We were full last week and the week before.”
Locally, it will be sunny, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Weather that Florida residents have come to expect this time of year. Bradenton area residents can expect to see the sunny and 70 degree weather throughout the week as well, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures up north, are a very different story. Snow has already fallen, heavily in some areas, after Winter Storm Caly struck across the country between Thursday and Monday.
With the National Weather Service predicting temperatures below freezing and heavy snowfall possible across portions of the Inter-mountain West and northern Rockies, there is some expectancy that tourists may hasten their annual migration.
The northern Plains will see wind chills of 20 degrees below zero, with those Arctic winds making their way to areas near Ohio and Tennessee. The National Weather Service predicts the winds will reach the northeast part of the country by the end of the week. Several states have a wind chill advisory as of Monday afternoon.
But in Bradenton, Monday and Tuesday afternoons are expected to see a high of 78 and 79 degrees, respectively, before dropping to highs of 75, 72 and 74 degrees Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The lowest expected temperature is predicted at 56 degrees Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The weekend should warm up, with temperatures for the Tampa Bay area expected to be back in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday, Bay News 9 reports.
Hess said the upcoming busy days won’t be a problem for her or her staff, and doesn’t expect to hire additional help once the reservations start checking in.
“Our girls are amazing,” Hess said. “We have a good system here.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments