Two years after triple murders, pastor’s family waits for justice

0:50 Anna Maria Island beach therapy Pause

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

1:55 Larry McCray gets Blues Fest crowd jiving

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:49 Sugar Ray and the Bluestones get crowd jamming at Bradenton Blues Fest

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:39 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:09 Manatee boys basketball continues perfect start against Bell Creek Academy