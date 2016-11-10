Manatee’s Remote Area Medical clinic begins Friday

Manatee County is preparing for second Remote Area Medical clinic, which is for anyone who needs medical help and can’t afford it.
Known internationally as RAM, the 2016 event includes three days for people and one day for dogs and cats. Last year’s event consisted of two days for people only.
This year’s human services lineup for dental, vision and medical care runs 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to noon on Sunday, all at Manatee Technical College, 6305 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton.
The pet clinic, which is only for dogs and cats, is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Braden River High School, 6545 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton.
“We almost have everything we need,” said Emily McGee, a RAM spokeswoman based in Tennessee. “We are just looking for more optometrists and ophthalmologists.”
Manatee or Sarasota optometrists and ophthalmologists can volunteer by calling 941-526-4766 or 865-579-1530.
How it works
Help at both the human and pet clinics is on a first-come, first-served basis, said Dr. Richard Conard, president of RAM’s Florida Division.
Tickets for human services are handed out in the Manatee Technical College parking lot at 3 a.m. each day and the doors open at 6 a.m.
Tickets for the pet clinic will be handed out at 10 a.m. on Friday at Braden River High School with doors opening at 11 a.m. Pets must be on a leash.
Clients are not asked for insurance, medical records or proof of citizenship to get seen at the event.
Dental services, which were the most sought after services last year, include cleaning, fillings and extractions.
Vision services include basic screening, refracting, eye exams and free prescription eye glasses when needed.
Medical services include general consultations, diabetic screenings, mammograms, pap smears and other services.
If you go:
- What: Remote Area Medical free family healthcare clinics
- When: Human services: 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 11, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12 and 6 a.m. to noon Nov. 13
- Where: Manatee Technical College, 6305 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton
- Pets: A special dog and cat clinic: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Braden River High School, 6545 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton
- Information: 941-526-4766 or 865-579-1530
