Bar patron in Manatee assaulted, robbed over bucket of beers

A bar patron was threatened with a knife, punched in the face and robbed of his wallet early Saturday morning after being ordered to buy a bucket of beers by two fellow customers, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
At about 1:15 a.m., the 43-year-old victim met the two suspects — a male age 18-20 and a 20-year-old female — at El-Paisano bar, 1200 59th Ave. E., where the victim claimed the male suspect displayed a knife and told him to buy them a bucket of beers, the report said.
The victim was then chased by the male suspect, and his wallet was stolen at knifepoint, the report said. The victim also was punched in the face by the man before the suspects fled and sustained a minor injury, the report said.
The male suspect was described as 5-foot-6, wearing a white shirt, navy blue jeans and a baseball cap with a white top and black visor. The female was described as 5-foot-7, with black hair and a skinny build and wearing a white shite and black leggings.
Comments