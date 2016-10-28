Firefighters extinguish car fire on US 41

Firefighters work to extinguish a car on fire near the intersection of US 41 and I 275.
Marty Clear Bradenton Herald

Health News

Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

News cases of travel and non-travel related Zika virus infections have been identified in Florida, bringing the total of reported Zika infections in the state to more than 1,000. As the number of mosquito-borne infections continue to climb in Florida and abroad, Mayo Clinic infectious diseases experts Dr. Gregory Poland and Dr. Pritish Tosh remind us about the importance of mosquito bite prevention, and the need for a Zika vaccine.

Local

Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distressed boaters who were all wearing their life-jackets and clinging to their capsized hull.

Health News

How to safely carve your pumpkin

More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."

