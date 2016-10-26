Fatal fire reported in Sarasota home

Two people died Wednesday in a fire at a home in the 3000 block of Sugar Lane, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies on scene are assisting the Sarasota County Fire Department. Several surrounding roads are blocked.
Two people — a mother and father — are dead, according to FOX 13.
WFLA reports a third person was taken to a hospital.
“I smelled the smoke from my house, come to find out it was a burning house, so devastating, I hope everyone is okay,” wrote one Twitter user.
