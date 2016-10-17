Local

October 17, 2016 10:38 AM

Truck plunges off bridge into Sarasota Bay

Sarasota The driver of a box truck is OK after the truck plunged off the Coon Key Bridge and into Sarasota Bay on Monday morning, according to Sarasota police.

The truck remains in the water, and “patrol officers are working to direct traffic westbound over the John Ringling Causeway Bridge and Coon Key Bridge and marine patrol officers are on the water working to assess how to remove the box truck,” police said in a news release.

Police asked drivers to find alternate routes if possible. No roads are closed, but only one westbound lane on the Coon Key Bridge remains open.

