Recycled Percussion invites Manatee High sophomore on stage

Earlier this year, Recycled Percussion performed its high-energy show at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. Recycled Percussion, third-place winners on “America’s Got Talent” (fourth season), is no ordinary band. They play on hubcaps, garbage cans, with power tools and even on other band members.
Recycled Percussion is a mix of drumming talent, humor, danger and a lot of broken drumsticks. This fun group of guys is constantly pulling pranks on each other, throwing cookies at the crowd and hosting epic “Name That Song” battles with audience members. The four-man group started in Manchester, N.H., in 1995 at a high school talent show and has now performed more than 5,000 shows in over 15 countries.
In addition to touring, Recycled Percussion has done many great things for the community. They have hosted pool parties at their house in Las Vegas for less fortunate kids, invited an entire town to meet them at Coldstone Creamery with treats on them, and also took a bunch of kids shopping for back-to-school clothes this fall.
When the St. Pete show was just about to end, the group asked if Nathan Hooper was in the crowd and if he would join them on stage. Hooper was taken by surprise, but he was ready for the challenge. The group introduced him to the audience and then they put him behind the makeshift drum kit.
Hooper played a roughly four-minute solo along with a drum-off between one of the band members. A drum-off is where one drummer plays a straight beat and the other does a solo, then they switch off and take turns.
“It was crazy, I was expecting the garbage cans to have a drum-head on them, but they didn’t. It was just the garbage can and a microphone,” said Hooper.
The crowd had enjoyed Hooper’s performance so much that when he was finished, he got a standing ovation from many of them. Following the performance, many from the crowd came up to congratulate him and praise him for his skill.
This wasn’t Hooper’s first time in front of an audience. He performs with the drum line of the Manatee High Marching Canes and played in both the jazz and concert bands at Lee Middle School. Hooper has been a musician for as long as he can remember, thanks to Benjiman, his father, who is a bass player and has played in local bands. The younger Hooper has played many different instruments, from cello to the marimba.
In July 2015, Hooper was asked to join MC Lars on stage to perform at The Vans Warped Tour. MC Lars (Andrew Nielsen), considers his music to be Lit-Hop or “post-punk laptop rap,” an interesting mix of rap and Shakespeare. Nielsen met Hooper at a summer music camp and invited him to come to the show and perform with him.
Hooper was invited by the conductor to join the Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota. In the Pops, Hooper plays many of the instruments in the percussion section, from playing the crash cymbals during the national anthem to keeping the beat on the bass drum. This will be his fourth season with the Pops.
Kamryn Hooper
Senior Kamryn Hooper of Manatee High School is editor-in-chief of Macohi News, the student newspaper.
She has been a part of Macohi News for four years. She is also club president of the school’s positivity club that she founded this year.
In addition to news reporting, Hooper also enjoys writing short stories and helping those in need.
In her spare time, she enjoys reading, photography, music and longboarding.
After high school, Kamryn is planning to attend college. She has not chosen a major yet.
Comments