Warrant issued for suspect in murder of Palmetto teenager

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday night for a suspect wanted in Sunday’s murder of a Palmetto teenager who was found shot to death a few blocks from his home, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Da’Quan Lavonte Gaskin, 18, is being sought on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Alexander Anderson, 18, whose body was discovered by a passing motorist lying in a pool of blood in the 2000 block of First Avenue East.
Gaskin is described at 5-foot-10 with a thin build, short hair and a pierced nose.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
