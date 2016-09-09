Humanitarians of the year announced by Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, and $82,500 in grants awarded

John Fain and Angela Massaro Fain, owners of Grapevine Communications, were unable to attend the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund fall grants to hear themselves for their generous spirit and fine character.
The couple has donated $1.7 million to area nonprofits over the years. As a result, they were named 2017 recipients of the C. John A. Clarke Humanitarian Award. The award is named after the former president and CEO of Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, who helped pioneer the fund.
The couple, who own a firm providing advertising, marketing, and public relations services, will be formally recognized March 8 at a Dixieland Jazz-themed fund gala.
The fund was established in 2000 to enhance the quality of life in and near Lakewood Ranch by promoting philanthropy, responding to community needs and granting funds.
Friday, fund board members presented 24 checks totaling $82,500 to local nonprofits. To date, the fund has distributed grants totaling more than $1.1 million.
General Electric, which donates 1 percent of the cost of each appliance sold for a Lakewood Ranch residence, was responsible for $31,000 of the money awarded Friday, said Nick Drizos, past president of the fund.
Stan Schuer, a board member of Neuro Challenge Foundation, said the $5,000 his organization received will help support the expansion of Parkinson’s disease services and programs to Lakewood Ranch.
Schuer’s wife, June, has Parkinson’s, and he knows how much the services are needed.
“We are trying to provide more caregivers and to expand the program in Manatee County. It’s a marvelous program,” he said.
Jannon Pierce of Easter Seals of Southwest Florida said the $5,000 program her nonprofit received will help provide respite care and case management service.
“For us to be able to provide up to 16 hours of respite care a month is incredible,” Pierce said.
Also receiving grants were Bashaw and Braden River Elementary schools, Visible Men Academy, food pantries, counseling services, the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch and more.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Fall Grants
Bashaw Elementary School, $500
Braden River Elementary School, $2,534
Care Net Manasota Pregnancy Center, $2,500
Childrens Guardian Fund, $3,000
Community Haven for Adults and Children With Disabilities, $3,500
Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, $1,500
Easter Seals Southwest Florida, $5,000
Family Network on Disabilities of Manatee/Sarasota, $3,500
Foundation for Dreams, $5,000
Girl Scouts of Southwest Florida, $2,500
Giving Alliance of Myakka City, $1,000
Healthy Start Coalition of Manatee County, $2,100
Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, $5,000
InStride Therapy, $3,600
Mark Wandall Foundation, $2,400
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, $3,766
Neuo Challenge Foundation, $5,000
Project Light of Manatee, $4,800
Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast, $3,000
St. Joseph Food Pantry, $3,000
Stillpoint House of Prayer, $6,500
Tidwell Hospice, $3,000
Visible Men Academy, $4,800
We Care Manatee, $5,000
