Public Records

Public Records for April 10-17, 2018

April 19, 2018 05:00 PM

BIRTHS

The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

No records.

Manatee Memorial Hospital

No records

MARRIAGE LICENSES

These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Doris Yvonne Harvey and Wayne Eugene Pepperman

Sandra Lee Ditzler and Joe Lynn Thomas

Rafael Rivera Solorio and Adriana Ibarra Mendoza

Daryl Lynn Brown and Julie Lyn Scheiderman

Jenevieve Machal Donovan and Connor Morell Bystrom

Lesset Soto-Pineda and Eusebio Saucedo-Jaimes

Lauren Rose Clark and Daniel Ryan Day

Kristy Ann Partyka and Wayne Allen McGuire

Kristene Adele Mckinley and Michael Scott Gillick

Molly Claire Grosser and Cody Robert Graham

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Justin Warren Kistner and Stacey Renee Clabough

Gertrude Mwikali Mbura and Alvin Tonito Collymore

Gabriel Antonio De La Rosa and Nicole Lilibeth Arias Rodriguez

Randy Joseph Stoll and Jinying Sun

Sasha Robinson-Neff and Michael Goldstein

Victoria Elizabeth Service and Jeremy David Griffith

Kenneth Lester Wallace and Debra Ann Carney

Friday, April 13, 2018

Clinton Neal Walker and Alexandria Walker

Veneca Marie Silva and Nathan Richard Schmitgen

Catherine Denise Stewart and John Vaughan Curtis

Tyler Jefferson Reavis and Katherine Jude McLaughlin

Lorenzo Alvarez Jr. and Alicia Gonzalez Pichardo

Brittney Michelle Bearden and Dylan Chase Baker

Samuel Kenneth King and Mariah Noelle Stires

Matthew Wade Vernon and Jill Renee Knapp

Brittany Nicole Mills and Anthony Glenn Trusgnich

Amanda Dawn Murray and James Michael Eddy

James Cambell Platt Sr. and Dawn Marie Salvitti

Nicole Ann Barrera and Danny Ray Marshall

Monday, April 16, 2018

Guadalupe Paola Lovera Gallegos and Francisco Javier Vasquez

Katie Elizabeth Williams and Brandon Scott Bowman

Ariosto Roblero Mejia and Blanca Luz Velazquez Rios

Michelle Catrina-Chastain Wilson and Jonathan Brett Russell

Anna Marie Pratt and Chad Kevin Hoopingarner

Marion Theresa Cleveland and Richard Alan Cleveland

Kristina Marie McDonough and Josiah Michael Ryan

Christina Elizabeth Faust and Jason O’Neil Schneider

Nicholas Alexander Jablonski and Blair Lauren Hart

DIVORCE PETITIONS

These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Bridget N Mathieu and Michael P Mathieu

Ethan Norton and Alyc Xan Norton

Donita F Gilchrist and Timothy A Gilchrist

Jane P Rabinaw and Steven K Rabinaw

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Jacob Allen Bellamy and Alexis Loree Bellamy

Derrick Anton Snead and Tamika Lashonda Herring Snead

Faith Michelle Cannarile and Anthony Thomas Cannarile

Wayne Moynihan and Tabitha Coulombe

Tiziana Mineo and Amber Bernardino

Kevin Archer and Stephanie Archer

Jessica I Lanuto and Gregory M Hughley

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Melissa Watson Mitchell and Rodney G Mtchell

Amanda Lancenese and Anthony Lancenese

Kari A Stanley and David B Stanley II

Bruno De Lima Souza and Audria Silva

Leurie Joy Bullock and Tristan Steven Bullock

David James Wimberly and Amy Dawn Wimberly

Friday, April 13, 2018

Sergio A Sanchez Mendoza and Martha Beatriz Gomez Lopez

Edler Aubain and Frederic Edline

Monday, April 16, 2018

Nicholas J Barrett and Christine Lynn Clark

Whitley Lee Kiernan and Scott Kiernan

Carl Brendal Knowles and Paulatavia R Knowles

Leah Mazariegos and Modesto Mazariegos

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Oscar Efren Millan Perea and Sarah Nohemi Casas

