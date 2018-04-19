Public Records for April 10-17, 2018

BIRTHS
The following parents are proud to announce the births of their babies:
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
No records.
Manatee Memorial Hospital
No records
MARRIAGE LICENSES
These couples applied for marriage licenses in Manatee County:
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Doris Yvonne Harvey and Wayne Eugene Pepperman
Sandra Lee Ditzler and Joe Lynn Thomas
Rafael Rivera Solorio and Adriana Ibarra Mendoza
Daryl Lynn Brown and Julie Lyn Scheiderman
Jenevieve Machal Donovan and Connor Morell Bystrom
Lesset Soto-Pineda and Eusebio Saucedo-Jaimes
Lauren Rose Clark and Daniel Ryan Day
Kristy Ann Partyka and Wayne Allen McGuire
Kristene Adele Mckinley and Michael Scott Gillick
Molly Claire Grosser and Cody Robert Graham
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Justin Warren Kistner and Stacey Renee Clabough
Gertrude Mwikali Mbura and Alvin Tonito Collymore
Gabriel Antonio De La Rosa and Nicole Lilibeth Arias Rodriguez
Randy Joseph Stoll and Jinying Sun
Sasha Robinson-Neff and Michael Goldstein
Victoria Elizabeth Service and Jeremy David Griffith
Kenneth Lester Wallace and Debra Ann Carney
Friday, April 13, 2018
Clinton Neal Walker and Alexandria Walker
Veneca Marie Silva and Nathan Richard Schmitgen
Catherine Denise Stewart and John Vaughan Curtis
Tyler Jefferson Reavis and Katherine Jude McLaughlin
Lorenzo Alvarez Jr. and Alicia Gonzalez Pichardo
Brittney Michelle Bearden and Dylan Chase Baker
Samuel Kenneth King and Mariah Noelle Stires
Matthew Wade Vernon and Jill Renee Knapp
Brittany Nicole Mills and Anthony Glenn Trusgnich
Amanda Dawn Murray and James Michael Eddy
James Cambell Platt Sr. and Dawn Marie Salvitti
Nicole Ann Barrera and Danny Ray Marshall
Monday, April 16, 2018
Guadalupe Paola Lovera Gallegos and Francisco Javier Vasquez
Katie Elizabeth Williams and Brandon Scott Bowman
Ariosto Roblero Mejia and Blanca Luz Velazquez Rios
Michelle Catrina-Chastain Wilson and Jonathan Brett Russell
Anna Marie Pratt and Chad Kevin Hoopingarner
Marion Theresa Cleveland and Richard Alan Cleveland
Kristina Marie McDonough and Josiah Michael Ryan
Christina Elizabeth Faust and Jason O’Neil Schneider
Nicholas Alexander Jablonski and Blair Lauren Hart
DIVORCE PETITIONS
These couples filed for divorce in Manatee County:
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Bridget N Mathieu and Michael P Mathieu
Ethan Norton and Alyc Xan Norton
Donita F Gilchrist and Timothy A Gilchrist
Jane P Rabinaw and Steven K Rabinaw
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Jacob Allen Bellamy and Alexis Loree Bellamy
Derrick Anton Snead and Tamika Lashonda Herring Snead
Faith Michelle Cannarile and Anthony Thomas Cannarile
Wayne Moynihan and Tabitha Coulombe
Tiziana Mineo and Amber Bernardino
Kevin Archer and Stephanie Archer
Jessica I Lanuto and Gregory M Hughley
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Melissa Watson Mitchell and Rodney G Mtchell
Amanda Lancenese and Anthony Lancenese
Kari A Stanley and David B Stanley II
Bruno De Lima Souza and Audria Silva
Leurie Joy Bullock and Tristan Steven Bullock
David James Wimberly and Amy Dawn Wimberly
Friday, April 13, 2018
Sergio A Sanchez Mendoza and Martha Beatriz Gomez Lopez
Edler Aubain and Frederic Edline
Monday, April 16, 2018
Nicholas J Barrett and Christine Lynn Clark
Whitley Lee Kiernan and Scott Kiernan
Carl Brendal Knowles and Paulatavia R Knowles
Leah Mazariegos and Modesto Mazariegos
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Oscar Efren Millan Perea and Sarah Nohemi Casas
Comments