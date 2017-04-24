Fitlife Foods expands to Bradenton this week

The goal of Fitlife Foods is to answer the one question that plagues us all: What should I have to eat?
Fitlife Foods will open a store at 5275 University Parkway on Thursday. The Tampa-based wellness brand provides pre-made breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and desserts, as well as lifestyle coaching.
The brand markets itself as a solution to meal prep for busy families and “health-minded singles.” Orders for the heat-and-eat meals can be placed ahead of time and picked up in-store. The stores in the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas offer home delivery, as well. Home delivery service at the University Park store is slated for late May.
Lifestyle coaching through Fitlife Foods’ Project U is available with the purchase of meals for no added cost, according to a release from Fitlife Foods.
“Being able to bring all-natural, healthy meal options to the Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch and University Park communities is something we are proud of and look forward to doing in other cities down the road,” David Osterweil, the founder of Fitlife Foods, said in the release. “With more than 65 menu items to choose from and access to wellness coaches through Project U, consumers can get customized health tips and wellness digits (how many calories their body burns at rest each day) that will provide people information to live a healthier life.”
I’m sure you’re all wondering how much Fitlife Foods meal plans cost. The release states that options range from $3 to $13, which is true, according to the online menu.
With such a variety of options, the price can vary, but if you picked all of the cheapest options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, a snack and a dessert at the downtown Tampa location, a day would cost you about $33. Multiply that by five for a workweek and it comes out to $165. But that’s with keeping all of the same meals for the entire week, which I doubt is encouraged or what most people would want.
If you picked all of the cheapest options at the St. Pete store, it would be about $28 per day, or $142 for a workweek. And both of these estimates are assuming you buy three meals, a snack and a dessert.
The grand opening runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and anyone who stops by will receive a complimentary meal, wellness sessions, store tours and Fitlife prize giveaways, according to the release. Fitlife Food head chef Andrew Ruga will be doing live cooking demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The University Park location marks the 14th Fitlife Foods store, all in Florida.
For more information about the brand and its wellness plans, visit eatfitlifefoods.com or call the local store at 941-444-2720.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
