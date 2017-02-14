Little Greek Fresh Grill now open in Lakewood Ranch

Little Greek Fresh Grill, a fast-casual Greek restaurant with an American influence, is now open in Lakewood Ranch.
And thank goodness, because there’s a serious falafel shortage in this area, if you ask me.
The location at 8310 Market St., in the Publix shopping center, opened Jan. 31. Little Greek, based in Tampa, has 31 locations in Georgia, Arkansas, Texas and Kentucky, with the majority of locations in Florida.
“We’re thrilled to open in Lakewood Ranch, a booming area,” location owner Percy Rosemurgy said in a release. “Little Greek makes a nice complement to the mix of restaurants in the area.”
A Chili’s Grill & Bar and an Another Broken Egg location are nearby, and the plaza is also home to a First Watch daytime cafe.
Little Greek Fresh Grill emphasizes fresh Greek dishes created from generations of traditional family recipes, with its chicken items among the most popular, according to the release. The Lakewood Ranch location will offer dine-in, take-out and catering.
For more information, call Little Greek Lakewood Ranch at 941-210-4560.
