University Park World of Beer set to close, reopen a week later

World of Beer just wasn’t a hit with the Bradenton crowd.
The University Park location at 8217 Tourist Center Drive will close on Sunday after the National Football League conference championship games end. Dean Lambert, business partner at the location, sent an email to frequent customers of the University Park World of Beer and said the location will reopen as a JDub’s Brewing Co. taproom on Jan. 27.
“I’m guessing by this point you’ve all heard some rumors about what our plans were for your home WOB,” Lambert’s email said. “Over the last year or two World of Beer has been transforming into something that we just couldn’t do here.”
The JDub’s taproom, called The Dub Shack, will feature other local beer from Big Top Brewing Co., Darwin Brewing Co., Motorworks Brewing and other Florida breweries.
We will have more freedom to have fun and crazy events
Dean Lambert, business partner at University Park World of Beer
While under the name World of Beer, the location did not serve food, though patrons were allowed to bring food in from nearby businesses. Lambert’s email said they’re working on a menu with help from nearby Italian and pub food joint Casa-Di-Pizza.
The staff will be retained to work at The Dub Shack, Lambert’s email said. JDub’s owner Jeremy Joerger also sent out an email to JDub’s mug club members.
“It is essentially an off-site taproom that will look and feel like the JDub’s brewery/taproom,” Joerger’s email said. “There will be live video of our brewers brewing, funkified storm troopers on the wall, rockem-sockem table centerpieces and 20 JDub’s tap-lines.”
Joerger saved the best news for last in his email.
“And most importantly, there will be a disco ball prominently displayed at the location.”
Lambert said there are no plans to change the branding at the downtown Sarasota World of Beer, 1888 Main St.
