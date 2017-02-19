Bradenton area bursting with reminders of our nation’s history

Though the vast majority are aware that much of our country’s history is deeply rooted in the South and in Florida, it might come as a surprise to learn of the many landmarks and activities in the Bradenton area that provide unique opportunities for all to immerse themselves in the past.
Home to the site where De Soto came ashore and began his conquest and exploration of America, and the last standing antebellum plantation house in South Florida, though it may not be the first destination you think of when you hear, “historic southern city,” the Bradenton area is actually a hidden historical gem.
And March is the perfect time to take a step back in time and explore its many offerings when some of our area’s top annual events make their return.
Year round, Manatee Village Historical Park and Palmetto Historical Park provide opportunities for people of all ages to learn about the history of the Bradenton area. At both, history buffs can visit a collection of restored buildings and artifacts from the area’s settlement history.
Before planning that next trip to Charleston, New Orleans or St. Augustine, history buffs in search of a top historic city of the south should take time to explore the many historic stops found in their own backyards. You won’t be disappointed.
On March 25, the annual Heritage Days Open House will take place at Manatee Village Historical Park, offering a glimpse into the pioneer lifestyle and how the area was developed. This free five-hour event historically has included readings of the works of Florida’s most popular writers, musical performances by authentic nautical sea shanty singers, magic shows, lessons from master boat builders and more.
The De Soto National Memorial in Bradenton commemorates the 1539 landing of Hernando de Soto. From here, his four-year, 4,000-mile journey would form the history of the United States.
Now through April at Camp Uzita, a living history camp, rangers and volunteers dressed in period clothing share the stories of the De Soto Expedition and Florida’s Native Americans,with weapons and interactive demonstrations.
Additionally, on March 25-26, visitors can experience 500 years of Florida history in one weekend when re-enactors from all over the state portray the Spanish conquest to the present day.
The Gamble Plantation Historic State Park, which preserves the historic Gamble Mansion, is the last standing antebellum plantation house in South Florida. The plantation itself was home to Major Robert Gamble and headquarters of an extensive sugar plantation. It is believed that Confederate Secretary of State Judah P. Benjamin took refuge at Gamble Plantation after the Confederacy fell, until his safe passage to England could be secured. Tours are offered year round.
Also, not to be forgotten are the South Florida Museum, the largest natural and cultural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and the Fishing Village of Cortez, offering the opportunity to experience a unique culture and celebrate the traditional life of Florida’s west coast.
A visit to the village provides the opportunity to walk through the historic fishing village of Cortez, listen to locals tell the tale of yesteryear fishing in the bays and waterways of the Gulf of Mexico, and tour the Florida Maritime Museum, which is the perfect spot to learn more about the history and development of boat building.
So, before planning that next trip to Charleston, New Orleans or St. Augustine, history buffs in search of a top historic city of the south should take time to explore the many historic stops found in their own backyards.
Believe me, you won’t be disappointed.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 222.
Comments