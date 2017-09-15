Chabad to make Jewish New Year celebrations free, fun and meaningful

More Videos 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto Pause 0:48 New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:17 Citrus growers weigh damage from Hurricane Irma 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 0:37 Hurricane Irma causes major sewage problem 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 2:09 How not to land a rocket booster - a SpaceX blooper reel Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Jewish New Year approaches Rabbi Mendy Bukiet discusses the importance of the Jewish New Year as free celebrations are planned in Bradenton. Bradenton Herald Mark Young Rabbi Mendy Bukiet discusses the importance of the Jewish New Year as free celebrations are planned in Bradenton. Bradenton Herald Mark Young Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

