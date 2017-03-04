Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

Sarasota-based LGBTQ youth group ALSO Youth coordinators Molly and Jules talk about how *Emma, a 13-year-old transgender girl, started the need for them to create a trans support group more than a year ago.
Former Haiti President René Préval died at the age of 74 on March 3. Préval served as president during the devastating 2010 earthquake. He is the only president in Haitian history to serve two terms without being jailed, exiled or killed.
Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball.". He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun. According to the zoo, there will be a naming contest soon.