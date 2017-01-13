Deputies investigate double homicide in Bradenton

Detectives are investigating a double-homicide in Oneco after a shooting was reported Friday afternoon.
At about 1:20 p.m., deputies and paramedics were called to the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East in Bradenton to reports of a shooting.
The 911 caller reporting seeing a shooting across the street.
When deputies arrived, they found two victims, according to Sheriff's Rick Wells.
"Right now we are trying to determine exactly what transpired," Wells said. "We were interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for any further witnesses or any information we can gather."
The sheriff's office has not yet released any information about either victim, including ages, sex or their names. It is still too early in the investigation, Wells said.
This story will be updated.
Comments