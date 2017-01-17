Miami is ready to star in a new TV series

Despite the crippling effect the lack of state tax incentives is having on Florida’s film and television industry, a new TV show that would be set in Miami — and filmed here — is on the market at the NATPE Miami convention, which starts Tuesday.
“Deep City,” a music-heavy dramatic series that would focus on Miami’s diverse cultures and neighborhoods beyond the usual South Beach locales, is in development by Tandem Productions, which develops, finances and produces primetime TV shows for the global market. The European distribution giant StudioCanal is shopping the show to international buyers at NATPE, which draws television executives and programmers from around the world.
Juan Carlos Coto, a University of Miami graduate and former Miami Herald staff writer who is the executive producer of “From Dusk Till Dawn,” will be the head writer and showrunner. Two Oscar winners — screenwriter Callie Khouri (“Thelma and Louise”) and music producer/songwriter T Bone Burnett (“Crazy Heart”) — will serve as executive producers.
Tandem CEO Rola Bauer says the inspiration for the show was born when she attended the NATPE convention two years ago.
“I hadn’t been here in many years and was intrigued by how much Miami had grown,” she said. “There are so many different cultures and neighborhoods — Little Havana, Wynwood, Overtown, Little Haiti. All the old impressions I had of Miami were blown away.”
Bauer says that the show will be filmed in Miami despite the lack of state tax incentives, with pre-sales in international territories helping to finance the budget.
“We will have to get creative on how we put the financing together,” she said. “It's worrisome that Florida is closing its doors to the film and TV industries. Maybe they might recognize one day it’s important to support creativity in this country.”
