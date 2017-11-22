The 2017 Bradenton Blues Festival sells out in record time

It’s officially a record-setting year for the Bradenton Blues Festival.
On Wednesday, Realize Bradenton, which organizes the annual event, announced that this year’s festival is a sell-out. It’s the first time in the six-year history of the Bradenton Blues festival that its 3,000 tickets have sold out so early.
In fact, even though all the previous Bradenton Blues Festivals drew capacity crowds, this is the first time the festival has sold out before the day of the event. Last year’s festival sold out the morning of the event, and the previous years sold out at later points during the day.
The 2017 Bradenton Blues Festival is scheduled for Dec. 2 on the Bradenton Riverwalk. Headliners include Sugar Blue and Joe Louis Walker.
It’s the centerpiece of a three-day “Blues Weekend” that includes the “Blues Appetizer,” a free concert on Dec. 1, and the “Bradenton Blues Brunch,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec.3 at Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk. The brunch is nearly sold out. Information is at bradentonbluesfestival.org.
