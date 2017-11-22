Larry Kraig, of Clearwater, and Janeen Rosas, of Anna Maria Island, dance to Larry McCray’s performance during the Fifth Annual Bradenton Blues Festival last year on the Bradenton Riverwalk.
Entertainment

The 2017 Bradenton Blues Festival sells out in record time

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

November 22, 2017 02:41 PM

It’s officially a record-setting year for the Bradenton Blues Festival.

On Wednesday, Realize Bradenton, which organizes the annual event, announced that this year’s festival is a sell-out. It’s the first time in the six-year history of the Bradenton Blues festival that its 3,000 tickets have sold out so early.

In fact, even though all the previous Bradenton Blues Festivals drew capacity crowds, this is the first time the festival has sold out before the day of the event. Last year’s festival sold out the morning of the event, and the previous years sold out at later points during the day.

The 2017 Bradenton Blues Festival is scheduled for Dec. 2 on the Bradenton Riverwalk. Headliners include Sugar Blue and Joe Louis Walker.

It’s the centerpiece of a three-day “Blues Weekend” that includes the “Blues Appetizer,” a free concert on Dec. 1, and the “Bradenton Blues Brunch,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec.3 at Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk. The brunch is nearly sold out. Information is at bradentonbluesfestival.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

  Comments  

