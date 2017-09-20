“Buffyfest” at the Palladium in St. Petersburg is a multi-media celebration of the music and characters of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar.
“Buffyfest” at the Palladium in St. Petersburg is a multi-media celebration of the music and characters of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar. 20th Cent/REX/Shutterstock 20th Century Fox Television
“Buffyfest” at the Palladium in St. Petersburg is a multi-media celebration of the music and characters of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar. 20th Cent/REX/Shutterstock 20th Century Fox Television

Entertainment

Florida Bjorkestra performs music from ‘Buffy’

By Marty Clear

mclear@bradenton.com

September 20, 2017 12:29 PM

Outside of “Star Trek,” not many long-canceled TV shows have maintained the kind of cult devotion that “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” enjoys.

The Palladium in downtown St. Petersburg has come up with an event tailored specifically for fans of Buffy, Willow, Xander and the gang, and especially for fans of the great music that was featured throughout the show’s run.

Buffyfest, which is set for Saturday evening, will turn the main theater at the Palladium into the Bronze, the Sunnydale club where the “Buffy” gang hung out, and where lots of great bands performed.

The Florida Bjorkestra, a local 20-piece ensemble (12 instrumentalists and eight vocalists) will perform music that was featured on the show, by such artists as Aimee Mann, Angie Hart, Michelle Branch, K’s Choice, Sarah McLachlan, The Sundays and Cibo Matto. They’ll also play the music from “Once More With Feeling,” the “Buffy” episode that was performed as a musical.

Story elements that connect the songs together will be narrated and illustrated by comic book artist J. Bricoe Allison, whose art will be projected on a movie screen above the band.

Downstairs, in the space called the Side Door, local artists will present and sell their creations in a curated exhibition.

Guests are invited to come in costume.

Details: 8 p.m. Sept. 23, The Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave., St. Petersburg. $28-$40; students with ID $18. 727-822-3590, mypalladium.org.

Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback
Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video