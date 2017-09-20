Florida Bjorkestra performs music from ‘Buffy’

Outside of “Star Trek,” not many long-canceled TV shows have maintained the kind of cult devotion that “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” enjoys.
The Palladium in downtown St. Petersburg has come up with an event tailored specifically for fans of Buffy, Willow, Xander and the gang, and especially for fans of the great music that was featured throughout the show’s run.
Buffyfest, which is set for Saturday evening, will turn the main theater at the Palladium into the Bronze, the Sunnydale club where the “Buffy” gang hung out, and where lots of great bands performed.
The Florida Bjorkestra, a local 20-piece ensemble (12 instrumentalists and eight vocalists) will perform music that was featured on the show, by such artists as Aimee Mann, Angie Hart, Michelle Branch, K’s Choice, Sarah McLachlan, The Sundays and Cibo Matto. They’ll also play the music from “Once More With Feeling,” the “Buffy” episode that was performed as a musical.
Story elements that connect the songs together will be narrated and illustrated by comic book artist J. Bricoe Allison, whose art will be projected on a movie screen above the band.
Downstairs, in the space called the Side Door, local artists will present and sell their creations in a curated exhibition.
Guests are invited to come in costume.
Details: 8 p.m. Sept. 23, The Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave., St. Petersburg. $28-$40; students with ID $18. 727-822-3590, mypalladium.org.
