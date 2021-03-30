Youth soccer event will get its kicks in Lakewood Ranch. More than 20,000 people expected

The 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships are headed to Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch.

An elite field of 104 teams, narrowed down from more than 10,000, are set to compete July 20-25, showcasing the best players in the nation.

Roughly 2,700 players and coaches, plus spectators, are expected for the championships.

With family members, the total number of visitors to the area could total between 20,000 and 30,000, making it one of the largest events ever held at Premier Sports Campus, said Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Given the challenges faced due to COVID-19, USYS worked with the Bradenton-Sarasota area representatives to move the competition to the Premier Sports Campus.

“Their protocols are now being developed in conjunction with our facility COVID requirements. U.S. Soccer will strive to create a safe environment for the players, coaches, and attendees during the championship week,” Falcione said in a text.

In this 2012 file photo, Palmetto's Usiel Martinez vies for the ball while playing East Lake in the Nike Thanksgiving tournament at Premier Sports Campus.

The tourney provides the nation’s top collegiate, pro and international coaches with a stage to identify and scout the most coveted players in the country. Dating back to 1935, the USYS National Championships culminates with the presentation of the McGuire Cup.

“We are excited to bring this year’s tournament to the Bradenton-Sarasota area,” USYS CEO Skip Gilbert said in a press release. “This unique Florida location, amid sand and surf, will make our national championships even more memorable for our teams and guests.

“We look forward to delivering another top-flight programming experience for these elite teams. Given the heritage and history of the USYS National Championships, we are excited to see our players challenge themselves given the enormous hurdles they’ve faced this past year,” Gilbert said.

In this 2012 file photo, Manatee High School's Cameron Roskamp heads the ball over a Cape Coral Mariner player during the Nike Thanksgiving High School Soccer Tournament at the Premier Sports Campus.

The championships could be the largest event ever held at Premier Sports Campus. The influx of visitors will benefit hotels in East Manatee and along University Parkway, which have struggled during the pandemic, Falcione said.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as host for the 2021 US Youth Soccer National Championships, coming to Premier Sports Campus,”’ Falcione said. “We are honored to host this historic youth soccer championship in Lakewood Ranch and are thrilled to work with U.S. Youth Soccer to make this event memorable for the athletes and attendees.

“This is an undoubtedly unique year, but in conjunction with destination representatives, Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, and the Chargers Soccer Club, FYSA is committed to making this a safe and exciting national championship. The outstanding Florida attractions, accommodations, and (most importantly) world-class soccer facilities will all be on display for the entire soccer community,” he said.

In this 2012 file photo, Palmetto's Ben-Avir Espinal-Carbajal vies for the ball while playing East Lake in the Nike Thanksgiving tournament at Premier Sports Campus.

The Premier Sports Campus has 23 FIFA-regulation Celebration Bermuda grass fields on a 140-acre campus. Manatee County purchased the sports complex for $5.3 million from developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch in 2017.

U.S. Youth Soccer registers nearly 3 million players annually. U.S. Youth Soccer has 55 member state associations, 10,000 clubs and leagues and nearly 1 million administrators, coaches and volunteers.

For more information, visit www.usyouthsoccer.org.

Immediately after the soccer championships, the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd. in Palmetto, will host the World Championships of Cornhole July 26-31.

For more information, visit the American Cornhole Organization website.