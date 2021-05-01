Outdoors Column | Overlooked spot on Manatee River yields angler a giant snook

Born and raised in Bradenton, captain Ryan Killoran has put in many hours fishing around the Manatee River. Now as a full time guide, he sticks with his local knowledge to put anglers on snook, redfish, trout and more in areas he says many people overlook.

“The river has a lot of fish in it. On four-hour trips last week we caught redfish, jacks, trout, ladyfish and up to 40 snook on a trip,” Killoran said. “And that was fishing after the full moon in areas that most people look right past.”

On a trip last Sunday Killoran spent the morning catching fish with young anglers to keep them entertained. He then headed to a spot, hoping for a bigger fish for grandpa Robb Elliott who had enjoyed the morning watching the kids.

“I slipped into a spot I haven’t messed with in five or six months. I told them there’s consistently good 30- to 35-inch snook. We got a small one on the first cast. I casted a normal sized pilchard out and got ate immediately. I knew right away that fish was over 20 pounds,” recalled Killoran. “I gave him the rod and said, ‘Don’t mess it up!’ jokingly. The fish ran 100 yards down the shoreline and I tried to get off the anchor to chase. It stopped only a couple feet from a point that it could have ran around to cut us off. It then turned around and went 30 yards back around the other side of the boat. I told Robb to keep the rod low and he did everything perfectly!”

The fish slowly came back toward the boat. With only 20-pound test and 20-pound leader with a size #1 hook, luck needed to be on their side. When he had the chance, Killoran slipped a Boga Grip into it’s large mouth bringing it into the boat.

“That fish was meant to be, everything went perfect,” he explained. “It measured 44.25-inches! I’ve caught five snook over 44inches but none over 45 yet. That one was easily the heaviest, it was definitely 30 pounds and might have been 35- to 37-pounds. I couldn’t believe it!”

After reviving and releasing the fish, Elliott was also aware of the feat of such a large snook. He told Killoran there was no way to top that catch and thanked the captain for a job well done. A huge snook landed at 11 a.m on a Sunday is indeed a once-in-a lifetime fish.