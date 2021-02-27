Outdoors | Warmer weather brings the promise of more business for local captain

If you think you have enjoyed the picture perfect weather this past week, it’s probably not as much as the local charter captains who are experiencing the yearly warm up that sends flats fish into feeding frenzies. With plenty of sunshine bringing air temperatures into the 80’s water temperatures have begun to rise to magical levels.

“Earlier in the week the water temperatures were 62,” said Captain Griffin Deans. “By the end of the week they were almost 70 degrees.”

Deans targets inshore species like redfish, snook and trout year round. Winter time can make that fishing slow. As the temperature rises so does the amount of fish he brings to the boat during charters when he can begin to target them around the flats.

“Once the temps hit 70 everything is hungry. This winter we’d catch about 20 snook on four-hour charters. Starting last week we started to get about 40 fish for four hour trips. The first day it was so good I was almost mad at how many fish we were catching!”

For Deans, the key to finding and catching fish has been good tide movement with the right bait.

“The south wind makes the tides rise a little higher and we can fish them in the mangroves. Most fish are just now coming out of the rivers or channels and heading to their normal spring spots. They haven’t seen whitebait or threadfins for a while so they act silly when you give it to them,” he said.

Those baits are more difficult to get but worth it. Until the water warms up to the mid 70’s most captains are having to run to deeper water like the Sunshine Skyway or local piers to get it. Without bait swimming on the flats, gamefish are easily deceived with their hungry appetites.

“I think this is the best time of the year for flats fishing, right before the bait shows up shallow and you can almost always get them eating,” Deans explained. “Then after we can go catch snapper or sheepshead for dinner since both seem to be around.”

Fishing in the mangroves presents a challenge as well. When a big snook ate a client’s bait this past week, it took off for the mangroves. It became entangled in the roots but Deans was quick to act to secure the catch.

“I knew I had to go in. I was scared to do it, it’s a little early and cold. If you lose that fish, you’re really cold. If you catch it, you warm up quick. Luckily I warmed up quick!”

After a minute of getting the fish untangled he pulled it out and walked it to the boat. The big line sider went 37-inches with an even bigger story to tell.

And for captains like Deans, they’re excited for this March after last year. Most lost quite a bit of business due to COVID.

“I’ve already got half the month booked and the fishing will be good so I think I can book the other half, too. It should be a good March compared to last year.”

Capt. Griffin Deans can be reached at 941-920-1862.