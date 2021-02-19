Outdoors | While fishing on the Hillsborough River, angler uncovers a mystery from the depths

When angler Matt Kyle’s first daughter was born seven years ago, his fishing time slowed. He began to bass fish more with easier access to ponds, lakes and river systems that still provided the thrill of a bent rod with the limited time he had. Now with three children at ages 7, 5 and 3, he’s been able to take that newfound freshwater fishing passion and create a business targeting bass in the lakes and rivers he’s come to make his home waters.

“I typically target large-mouth bass and try to get out two to three times a week,” Kyle said. “I am working hard to make something of my fishing guide business.”

While on a recent trip with a client, Kyle crept along the Tampa Bay-feeding Hillsborough River’s bank.

“We noticed the bass were starting to move close to shallow waters to start the spawn so we were focused on fishing banks and shallow areas. I’m always looking for different type of structures with my Humminbird Solix Mega Unit,” Kyle explained. “Brush piles, ledges, soft to hard bottom transitions. I’m always looking for some kind of cover in deep waters.”

As he edged along a deepwater bank in 15-feet of water he looked down at the Humminbird unit and noticed something peculiar. The outline of a car sitting on the bottom of the river stood out.

“I immediately noticed it was a car! The picture was that clear. I have spent numerous hours on the water to just scan areas and learn what I’m looking at.”

Kyle took note of the location, which was close to a dead end road that leads into the river. They continued fishing, landing about 15 bass while throwing topwater frogs and shakey head worms.

When the fishing was done Kyle contacted that Tampa Police Department. He sent the pictures of the electronics and location of the find. This past week the Marine and Dive team headed to the spot.

As the divers headed into the murky waters the find was confirmed. A recovery effort was made and after a three-hour process a four-door maroon car was pulled from the waters.

While empty of contents, the mystery of the car and its path to the bottom of the river is still under investigation. With the help of modern electronics and a keen eye the catch Kyle made that day was one he’ll never forget.

Matt Kyle can be reached through his website fishinwithmatt.com