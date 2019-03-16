Planning a fishing trip on spring break? The fish are biting

When you're out on the trail for days at a time, you don't want to skimp on a good backpack. But you also want to have some money left over to fill it with gear for your trip. The new Rook/Renn backpacks from Osprey hit that sweet spot of providing a very comfortable ride with all the bells and whistles you need without breaking the bank. The Rook (men) and Renn (women) packs come with a mesh back panel that offers incredible ventilation on the trail – the pack stays inches off your back thanks to the AirSpeed Suspension harness. The easily adjustable harness provides four inches of vertical movement to ensure that you get just the right fit. Plus the frame will transfer the load of the pack to the hip belt, which is where the bulk of the weight should be carried, instead of the shoulders.