Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch soccer improves to 12-0

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 1, Palmetto 0: Travis Freeman scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Sam Leavy as the host Mustangs started the new year Friday by pushing their record to 12-0.
Lakewood Ranch goalie Ryan Freeman had four saves against the Tigers (4-3-2). The Mustangs travel to Venice for a 7:30 p.m. game Monday.
WRESTLING
Coach Kelly Memorial Hurricane Team Challenge: Manatee went 3-0 in pool play Friday, defeating New Port Richey Gulf (67-9), North Port (52-23) and Forsyth Central (52-30) of Georgia.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Petersburg Shorecrest 43, Out-of-Door Academy 40: The Thunder lost to the host Chargers in the third-place game of the Shorecrest Holiday Tournament on Friday.
Tyler O’Donoghue had a game-high 20 points for ODA (5-5).
Palmetto 44, Saint Stephen’s 42: The host Tigers (4-5) overcame an early 11-point deficit, then held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Falcons (9-4) on Saturday night.
Deqwon Washington scored 14 points to lead Palmetto. Ty Barker (15 points) and Ben Schnur (10) reached double figures for Saint Stephen’s.
The Falcons return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Sarasota Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 37, Palmetto 24: The Falcons evened their record at 6-6 with a road victory against the Tigers (2-9).
Freshman Jamie Springstead had 13 points to lead the Falcons, who led by double digits for most of the last three quarters. Cindy Jackson led Palmetto with nine points.
Saint Stephen’s will host Sarasota Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for senior night.
