Apollo Beach angler takes crown in kayak fishing tournament

Paddling stealthily in a kayak along shallow shores is one of the most intimate moments in fishing. It puts one as close to the fish as possible with little to separate an angler from the environment other than a thin layer of plastic.
Those who kayak fish on a regular basis are perfectly content being one with nature. Kayaking’s pure form is peaceful and quiet before being filled with moments of adrenaline after hooking a big fish that will pull you around like a leashed dog that wants to go on a walk.
Many local likeminded kayak anglers have joined into the Hardcore Kayakers Angler Club. Together they have been forming friendly monthlong tournaments with plenty of big fish caught.
For the September tournament, Chuck Statham had a great month of fishing. The simple rules required the biggest combined photo release length of one snook, one trout and one redfish. After paying the $25 buy-in, Statham was put up against kayak anglers from around the state who could fish anywhere they desired. Statham stayed local to his Apollo Beach home, doing his fishing around Tampa Bay.
“The weekend before the tournament started I caught a 43-inch snook,” Statham said. “When September started, I was excited because of that. On the first weekend of the tournament I was back out and was able to start it off with a 39-inch snook I caught on the flats throwing a topwater, a spook junior.
“I got lucky, she was on the flats of southern Tampa Bay and had nowhere to run. I held on and she pulled me around for a while. Eventually I got her tired and paddled to shore to get some quick pictures for the tournament before I let her go. It was breathtaking to get a snook that big during the tournament!”
With one part of his slam complete, Statham was back out a day later to target other species. A 29-inch redfish was added to his total before targeting trout.
“I started small and kept upgrading the trout,” Statham said. “Eventually I got some bigger than 20 inches and used it. I almost took a trip to Mosquito Lagoon to try to get a bigger trout but decided to stay home.”
On the last weekend of the tournament, Statham’s 88.1-inch total left him trailing slightly behind angler Jesse Wright’s 90.1 inches. He went out to upgrade, and was able to do just that.
“I saw a school of 100 to 200 redfish pushing toward me; I cast my DOA paddle tail and let it sit in the grass,” Statham said. “When they swam over my lure, I pulled up on it and ended up hooking into a 33-inch redfish.”
His total of 92.1 inches would bring home the victory as Wright was unable to better his 35.1-inch snook, 30-inch redfish or 25-inch trout on the final day.
