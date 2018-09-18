Bayshore volleyball team sweeps past Lakewood; Manatee freshmen excel in girls cross country meet

BOYS GOLF
Sarasota Riverview 96, Manatee 113: The Rams defeated the host Hurricanes at Manatee County Golf Course in a match shortened to five holes Tuesday due to weather.
All four Riverview (4-3) golfers shot a 24 -- Russell Franklin, Connor DeMichelle, Jackson Septer and Lorenzo Berrios. Gabe Arendt led Manatee (3-2) with a 24 and was followed by Noah Wadle (29), Caleb Arendt (30) and Matthew Wood (30).
Lakewood Ranch: Drew Angelo shot a 73 to help the Mustangs to a third-place finish out of 15 teams at the George Jenkins Invitational on Monday in Lakeland.
Other golfers for Lakewood Ranch at The Club at Eaglebrooke included Dylan Gabbart (75), Mark Bruton (76) and Isaiah Tholl (83).
VOLLEYBALL
Bayshore 3, St. Pete Lakewood 0: The Bruins rolled past the Spartans 25-11, 25-12, 25-21 on Tuesday to improve to 2-6.
Top players included Emily Christianson (24 service points, nine aces), Karen Jeanmarie (five kills, two aces), Geslyne Ocean (eight assists) and Maddy Olson (seven aces, four assists).
Bayshore travels to Saint Stephen’s on Thursday.
Sarasota Christian 3, Saint Stephen’s 0: The Falcons dropped to 4-5 following a 25-16, 25-20, 25-6 loss to host Sarasota Christian.
Standout players for Saint Stephen’s included Averie Robinson (seven kills, 10 digs) and Kate Folkens (19 assists, four kills, nine digs).
The Falcons will host Bayshore on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
B3R Invitational: Manatee High freshman Caroline Lehman finished second overall with a school record of 19 minutes, 5.6 seconds Saturday at The Farm in Punta Gorda.
The Hurricanes placed 11th out of 17 teams in the girls standings, though Manatee was missing two of its top seven competitors. Freshman Melissa Weber was 10th in 20:54.2.
Manatee’s boys team was 13th out of 19 participating schools. Senior Matt Lyons was 32nd in 17:46.1, and freshman Paul Lespasio took 58th in 18:25.3.
Up next, the Hurricanes will compete at the North Port Invitational on Saturday.
Comments