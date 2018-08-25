Chaignet’s massive amberjack one of many highlights from St. Pete Open

The “world’s largest spearfishing competition” came and went from its St. Petersburg home last weekend.
Now in its 53rd year, the St. Pete Open brings out the best deepwater hunters to the Gulf of Mexico in a display of massive fish (or lobster) in a quest to take home victory in one of the many divisions. Some were even over 100 pounds!
One of those massive winning fish almost didn’t come home with Eric Chaignet and his crew. While diving on a spot in 150 feet of water, Chaignet and team had a school of massive amberjack make an appearance out of the blue.
“It was over a small pot hole,” Chaignet said. “I’ve seen gags, mangroves and yellowtail there in the past. The big jacks move around depth wise. I’ve seen the big ones in just 100 feet. We just got lucky on them being there.”
Chaignet lined up his shot and hit one of the massive reef donkeys. It took a run, pulling out 150 yards of line as Chaignet attempted to make his way to the surface.
During the tug of war, the fish was able to make its way off the shaft.
“After 10 minutes or so the shaft pulled and the jack was gone,” Chaignet said. “I knew I had a slob. We were taking pictures on the boat and I’m the only one without a jack. All of a sudden Doug notices something floating and splashing 200 feet away.
“We hauled butt over there and I got my amberjack back, 105.5 pounds gutted! I’d rather be lucky than good!”
The 105.5 pounds were good enough to take first place in the pelagic division.
Elsewhere deep into the Gulf of Mexico, Pat Bennett came across a massive black grouper. The 2014 grouper division winner dove 170 feet down where another winning fish would make an appearance.
“We got my fish on the first drop, and it didn’t come easy,” Bennett said. “The fish holed up and it was a battle of strength, bent shafts, borrowed gear and deco bottles.”
The grouper weighed in at a massive 92 pounds gutted, but it might not have even been the highlight of the trip for Bennett.
“Watching others get their personal bests and also getting a little of that ‘rock star’ feeling,” Bennett said, recalling big moments during the event. “Warren Hunt III got a big gag, cubera and jack. DJ Skelton got a carbo and jack. Austin Bennett a big gag and African Pompano. Brandon Lindsey ran the helm and kept the vibe right on the stereo.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had such a non-stop good time.”
The tournament also helped raise $9,500 for the ELK Institute. Other division-winning fish included a 40.7-pound gag grouper, a 39.3-pound snapper, an 18.2-pound hogfish, a 9.7-pound sheepshead and a 7.75-pound lobster.
