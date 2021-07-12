This Bradenton Beach bar had a pretty big drinking glass cameo. It was the Stanley Cup

According to Facebook posts, Lightning coach Jon Cooper brought the Stanley Cup to Bradenton Beach bar Drift Inn on Saturday, where patrons could see, touch and drink from it. Screenshot Facebook @ChristineClaxton

Before the Stanley Cup took a trip down the Hillsborough River for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s championship boat parade Monday, it made its way through Bradenton Beach over the weekend.

Social media postings show the Stanley Cup at the Drift (IN or INN) on Saturday night. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper brought the Stanley Cup to the Bradenton Beach bar with patrons not only taking photos with Lord Stanley’s Cup, but also drinking from it, according to various social media posts.

Take a look at some of the photos and videos from the Stanley Cup’s visit to Anna Maria Island on Saturday:

The Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens last week in five games to win their second straight Stanley Cup.