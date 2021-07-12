Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning and their fans to celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy hoists the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
Who says lightning doesn’t strike in the same place twice? Because here in Tampa Bay it does.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win over the Montreal Canadiens is definitely one for the books — and even the boats.

The celebrations will continue Monday morning as the players partake in a boat parade at the Tampa Riverwalk.

If you’d like to join the celebrations, which we know you do, the festivities will start at 10 a.m., with the boat partade in route down the Riverwalk by 11 a.m.

The boats will dock at Ricks on the River between 12 and 1 p.m.

The players and their families will then be at Julian B Lane Park for a public celebration after 2 p.m.

