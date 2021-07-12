Tampa Bay Lightning and their fans to celebrate Stanley Cup with boat parade

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy hoists the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP

Who says lightning doesn’t strike in the same place twice? Because here in Tampa Bay it does.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win over the Montreal Canadiens is definitely one for the books — and even the boats.

The celebrations will continue Monday morning as the players partake in a boat parade at the Tampa Riverwalk.

If you’d like to join the celebrations, which we know you do, the festivities will start at 10 a.m., with the boat partade in route down the Riverwalk by 11 a.m.

The boats will dock at Ricks on the River between 12 and 1 p.m.

The players and their families will then be at Julian B Lane Park for a public celebration after 2 p.m.

️ https://t.co/8JBZWqLEiv pic.twitter.com/VhzubiRTmi — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 8, 2021

Boat parade

Tampa Riverwalk

Monday, 11 a.m.

The boat parade will go through downtown along the Tampa Riverwalk and finishing near Armature Works. Fans are encouraged to spread out on both sides of the river along the full route. No outside boats will be allowed to participate in the parade as fans are invited to watch via land.

Championship celebration

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Monday, 2 p.m.

After the parade there will be a celebration event at Julien B. Lane Riverfront Park honoring the 2021 Stanley Cup Champion team including performances by Vo Williams and Big Boi. No outside coolers or chairs will be allowed. Rideshare, carpooling and public transportation are encouraged.