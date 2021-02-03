Argh! Cannons will (mostly) fall silent at Buccaneers stadium for Super Bowl LV

Smokes pours out of cannons fired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ship at Raymond James Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

The cannons on the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium fired most often in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Nov. 29.

That’s because the Chiefs were dominating for three quarters before a late charge by the Buccaneers fell short.

A question entering Super Bowl LV was whether the cannons would operate during the game because the Buccaneers would be playing at home.

Former Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks, who is a co-chairman of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, told “The Eye Test” podcast the goal was to make Raymond James Stadium a neutral site. That meant cannon fire would be limited.

“They may fire them, but it won’t be after a traditional touchdown score,” Brooks said in the podcast. “So they’ve got to find out another way to use the cannon.”

NFL senior vice president Michael Signora told the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud the cannons will only be fired before the game and possibly afterward.

“Cannon fire will be heard when the Buccaneers are introduced,” Signora said, “and should they win, the cannons will fire loud and long at Raymond James Stadium and throughout Tampa Bay.”

Here is what the cannons sound like at a Buccaneers game:

The Buccaneers released a statement regarding their cannons at Super Bowl LV.

“The firing of the cannons after big plays is a tradition that defines what it means to be a Buccaneer fan and serves as a signature element of our home game experience at Raymond James Stadium,” the Buccaneers said. “However, we also acknowledge and understand the NFL’s position with regards to maintaining the integrity of a neutral site atmosphere for Super Bowl LV. While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines.”

The Chiefs will do their best to make sure those cannons stay silent after the Sunday’s game.