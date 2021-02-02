SportsBeat KC: Checking in with the prodigy (Patrick Mahomes) and GOAT (Tom Brady)

We hear from Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady on today’s podcast. The Associated Press

The quarterback matchup is biggest topic for the biggest game of the year. Patrick Mahomes is off to the best start to a career in NFL history and takes on the best body of work the game has seen in Tom Brady. The quarterbacks spoke glowingly about each other and covered many other topics on Monday as Super Bowl festivities kicked off.

During zoom interviews, Mahomes’ spoke about his motivation, the Bucs’ defense and in a question from a kid reporter, we learned about his spirit animal. Brady spoke of his career, his relationship with Bill Belichick and much more.

You’ll hear from Mahomes first, then Brady on today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Kansas City Star’s daily sports podcast that’s devoting this week to the Super Bowl.

