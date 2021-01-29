Bradenton police post funny video in support of Buccaneers’ historic Super Bowl trip

Asked to show support for Tampa Bay’s team ahead of the Super Bowl, the Bradenton Police Department rose to the challenge.

The department posted a funny video skit on Twitter Friday evening to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ historic trip to the Super Bowl. On Feb. 7, the Bucs will become the first-ever team in the National Football League to play the championship game in their home stadium.

In the video, two officers discuss the upcoming game. Detective Todd Freed wears a Buccaneers football helmet in the patrol car, chatting with another officer about the game. Freed is going on about how excited he is about the game when there’s miscommunication between his partner, who warns him that Chief Melanie Bevan is coming.

“Like I just said, they’re coming to the Ray Jay. Go Bucs,” Freed responds, thinking that his partner is referring to the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face off with the Bucs during Super Bowl LV.

Once a stern-looking Bevan appears outside his window, Freed realizes the misunderstanding. He rolls down the window to address his commanding officer only to find out that she’s extremely proud of his sports spirit.

“Go Bucs,” says Bevan, as she gives Freed a fist bump of approval.

The Bradenton City Council also banded together to show support for the Bucs during Wednesday’s meeting. Mayor Gene Brown posed for a photo in an old John Lynch jersey, while fellow board members wore their Bucs memorabilia and team colors.

1/27/20--Bradenton City Council poses for a photo Wednesday, Jan. 27, showing support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their trip to Super Bowl LV. From left to right: Councilwoman Pamela Coachman, Mayor Gene Brown, Councilwoman Jayne Kocher, Councilwoman Marianne Barnebey and Councilman Patrick Roff. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

The Super Bowl 55 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.