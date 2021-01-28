Super Bowl tickets are available, even with limited capacity. But they’re still pricey

What goes up must come down, but sometimes not by much.

Super Bowl ticket prices on the secondary market have been falling this week, but you still better have a generous limit on your credit card to buy one.

According to Ticket IQ, an event ticket search engine, secondary ticket prices for the Feb. 7 game that matches the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa, Fla., range from $7,274 to $73,527. The prices have fallen 37 percent from their peak value.

Why the drop? One reason is quantity. Although the game has a limited capacity of 22,000 — about 7,000 will be given to healthcare workers — the number of tickets available on the secondary market has remained at more than 1,000 throughout the week.

So tickets are available. But are they worth it, for the price? According to Ticket IQ, the Super Bowl LV get-in price, or cheapest ticket out there, is still the second-most expensive for a Super Bowl since 2010.