What time is the Super Bowl? What you need to know about the Chiefs-Bucs broadcast

The stands at Raymond James Stadium may not be filled for Super Bowl LV, but the television coverage of the game will still be supersized.

The Kansas City Chiefs, 16-2, will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 14-5, on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Central time, and the game will air on CBS (Ch. 5 in Kansas City). Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the broadcasters in the booth with Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely reporting. Rules analyst Gene Steratore also will work the game.

Super Bowl LV also will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes.

There are a number of streaming options for phones, tablets and connected televisions. It will be available on the NFL app, the CBS Sports app and the CBS All-Access subscription. The Super Bowl also will stream on the Yahoo Sports app for phones or tablets.

CBS Sports is planning seven hours of pregame coverage, beginning with “That Other Pregame Show” at 10:30 a.m. That will feature Amy Trask, London Fletcher, Jonathan Jones, Kyle Long and host Adam Schein.

At 11 a.m., NFL Films’ “Road to the Super Bowl” will be shown. This is the description from CBS: “Culled by NFL Films producers, the one-hour special will feature the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the best teams on the journey to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.”

A show called “Tony Goes to the Super Bowl” will begin at noon, as Romo chats with title-winning quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is “The Super Bowl Today,” with the usual CBS studio co-hosts James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson. Other guests are expected to join to talk Chiefs and Buccaneers.

CBS Sports’ kickoff show will be at 5 p.m. and will have “pregame musical performances, the singing of the National Anthem by Grammy Award-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan; and America the Beautiful by Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R., the coin toss and team introductions.”